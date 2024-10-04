Left Menu

Fed's Tightrope: Balancing Job Growth and Inflation

The Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate cuts remains cautious despite a surprising surge in September's job growth and a drop in unemployment. Concerns about inflation persist as policymakers debate future monetary easing. A quarter-point rate cut in November is anticipated, but further actions depend on upcoming economic data.

Updated: 04-10-2024 20:15 IST
The U.S. Federal Reserve received a temporary respite from concerns over a slowing job market with data showing a surge in job growth and a decrease in unemployment in September. This development supports investor expectations that the central bank will only cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point next month.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the ongoing tension between steady economic growth and the perceived weakness in the job market. September's figures, however, back the notion that the current expansion is robust, even as concerns grow about inflation pressures. With job growth soaring to 254,000, some policymakers worry about maintaining low inflation.

In light of the new data, Fed officials, including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, are debating the pace of monetary policy loosening. Goolsbee urges caution, suggesting that more data is needed to solidify the central bank's direction. A quarter-point rate cut in November remains likely, but future moves hinge on further employment and inflation trends.

