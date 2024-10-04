EU Slaps Tariffs on Chinese EVs: Industry Reactions and Implications

The European Union has enacted tariffs of up to 45% on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports, aiming to challenge Beijing's subsidies that threaten European market competitiveness. This strategic move is meant to bolster Europe's EV sector, enhancing its green industrial leadership and fair-market practices.

While EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes a thorough, fact-based investigation, other political figures like German Finance Minister Christian Lindner warn against sparking a trade war. The Spanish and Italian ministers stress the need for continued negotiations to protect the strategic automobile sector and achieve a mutually beneficial arrangement with China.

Industry leaders like BMW's CEO Oliver Zipse and Volkswagen oppose the tariffs, fearing a detrimental trade conflict. Meanwhile, companies such as SAIC's MG Motor France remain committed to absorbing costs to maintain competitive pricing. Analysts suggest the tariffs could push Chinese automakers to shift production to Europe, although the risk of retaliation by China looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)