Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth Amid Global Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rising global tensions while emphasizing India's robust economic growth at the Kautilya Economic Conclave. He underscored concerns over potential escalations in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting their impact on global energy security.

Despite these challenges, Modi assured continued structural reforms to position India as a developed nation by 2047. He noted India's dependency on Middle Eastern oil imports and warned of potential disruptions due to geopolitical tensions.

The Prime Minister celebrated India's economic progress, citing the nation's status as the fastest-growing major economy and recent significant investments. He highlighted policy reforms, skilling initiatives, and inclusive growth driving India to global economic prominence.

