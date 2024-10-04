Left Menu

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth Amid Global Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed global tensions and India’s economic growth at the Kautilya Economic Conclave. He highlighted potential conflicts in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine as threats to global energy security. Modi emphasized India's rapid economic growth and reforms, attracting global investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rising global tensions while emphasizing India's robust economic growth at the Kautilya Economic Conclave. He underscored concerns over potential escalations in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting their impact on global energy security.

Despite these challenges, Modi assured continued structural reforms to position India as a developed nation by 2047. He noted India's dependency on Middle Eastern oil imports and warned of potential disruptions due to geopolitical tensions.

The Prime Minister celebrated India's economic progress, citing the nation's status as the fastest-growing major economy and recent significant investments. He highlighted policy reforms, skilling initiatives, and inclusive growth driving India to global economic prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

