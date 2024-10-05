Von Wellx Germany Lays Foundation for Landmark Footwear Plant in India

Von Wellx Germany Group has initiated the construction of a significant footwear plant phase 2 in Jewar, Noida, marking a substantial investment of 300 crores. The plant, spread across 10,000 sqm with a covered area of 1,30,000 sqft, is poised to integrate advanced German technologies, offering a production capacity of over 4 million pairs annually. This development aligns with India's 'Make in India' strategy, promising to enhance both local sales and exports.

The plant's foundation was laid by notable dignitaries, including Shri Dhirendra Singh, Hon'ble MLA of Jewar, and Shri Arun Vir Singh, CEO of YEIDA and NOIDA International Airport Ltd. Von Wellx Germany's new facility will serve as a vertically integrated unit, supporting technological transfer and increasing employment opportunities for 10,000 people.

Speaking at the event, Shri Ashish Jain, CEO of Von Wellx Germany Group India, highlighted the project's role in reducing import dependency and boosting export potential by setting up a mega ancillary industry for outsole and insole production. This endeavor signifies a major business shift post-COVID from China to India, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's growth as a business hub under the leadership of CM Shri Yogi Adityanath and PM Shri Narendra Modi's vision.

