IndiGo Faces System Slowdown: Booking and Check-In Delays Reported

Domestic carrier IndiGo announced on Saturday a temporary system slowdown across its network, impacting its website and booking procedure.

The airline cautioned travelers of possible delays, including slower check-ins and longer airport queues, as it works to restore normalcy swiftly.

IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights daily, with passengers advised to anticipate these disruptions and plan accordingly while the technical team addresses the issue.

