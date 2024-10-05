IndiGo Faces System Slowdown: Booking and Check-In Delays Reported
IndiGo has announced a temporary system slowdown affecting its network, resulting in potential booking and check-in delays. The airline is working to restore normal operations as soon as possible, advising customers of potential wait times both online and at airports. IndiGo oversees over 2,000 flights daily.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:35 IST
Domestic carrier IndiGo announced on Saturday a temporary system slowdown across its network, impacting its website and booking procedure.
The airline cautioned travelers of possible delays, including slower check-ins and longer airport queues, as it works to restore normalcy swiftly.
IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights daily, with passengers advised to anticipate these disruptions and plan accordingly while the technical team addresses the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
