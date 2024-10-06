Air India Flight Diverted to Copenhagen for Medical Emergency
An Air India flight en route from Delhi to London was rerouted to Copenhagen due to a passenger's medical emergency. The ill passenger was offloaded and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The flight continued to London after the medical intervention, according to an airline spokesperson.
An Air India flight bound for London from Delhi had to make an unscheduled stop in Copenhagen on Sunday due to a medical emergency, an airline official confirmed.
Upon landing in Denmark, a male passenger, who had fallen ill, was swiftly de-planed and transferred to a nearby hospital for immediate medical care. The flight later resumed its journey to London.
'Our team in Copenhagen worked diligently to ensure minimal disruption for passengers due to the unexpected detour,' the airline official stated.
