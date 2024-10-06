Air India Flight Diverted to Copenhagen for Medical Emergency

An Air India flight bound for London from Delhi had to make an unscheduled stop in Copenhagen on Sunday due to a medical emergency, an airline official confirmed.

Upon landing in Denmark, a male passenger, who had fallen ill, was swiftly de-planed and transferred to a nearby hospital for immediate medical care. The flight later resumed its journey to London.

'Our team in Copenhagen worked diligently to ensure minimal disruption for passengers due to the unexpected detour,' the airline official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)