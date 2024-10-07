A Heartwarming Gift of Opportunity: IYDF and Pdigipro's Donation Drive for Meerut's Young Girls
The International Youth Development Foundation and Pdigipro organized a donation event in Meerut, providing learning and recreational materials to 60 female students. The event, marked by enthusiastic volunteer participation, aimed at fostering holistic development and inspiring future charitable initiatives for underprivileged children.
In a heartening initiative at Meerut's Gurunanak Balika Inter College, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Pdigipro joined forces to distribute essential educational and recreational supplies, benefiting 60 female students. This donation drive exemplifies an inspiring commitment to nurturing young minds in need.
Organized by Priya Gupta, the event brought together a passionate volunteer team that engaged with children through various fun activities, including coloring and sports. The supplies comprised colored pens, books, writing boards, sports equipment, and snacks, ensuring a comprehensive contribution to the students' holistic growth.
Expressing gratitude, Amar Jeet Kaur, head of the college, highlighted the significance of these donations, considering limited available resources. Volunteers' heartfelt involvement further fueled a lively atmosphere, as children participated in expressive activities with joy, underscoring the positive impact of community-driven care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Volunteers Strive to Meet Demand Amid Beirut Crisis
From Foundry Worker to Frontline: Russia's New Wave of Volunteers
Volunteers Navigate Treacherous Terrain to Aid Helene Victims
Leaders, volunteers from Ladakh will go on indefinite fast in Delhi if top govt leaders don't meet them: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.