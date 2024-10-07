India-Maldives Strengthen Economic Ties with Currency Swap & RuPay Launch

On Monday, India and the Maldives cemented their economic relationship by signing a currency swap agreement, a strategic move intended to assist the Maldives in overcoming foreign reserve issues. Additionally, the launch of the RuPay card is expected to enhance bilateral trade and tourism cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive discussions with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in New Delhi. These talks are aimed at overcoming previous hurdles in the bilateral relationship and are viewed as pivotal in boosting regional stability and economic growth for both countries.

With these new financial agreements and infrastructural initiatives, India and the Maldives look to solidify their partnership, enhancing connectivity and encouraging greater economic interchange in the region.

