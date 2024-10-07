Left Menu

India-Maldives Strengthen Economic Ties with Currency Swap & RuPay Launch

India and the Maldives have signed a currency swap agreement and launched the RuPay card in the Maldives, marking efforts to strengthen economic ties and enhance financial stability. These moves aim to resolve foreign exchange challenges for the archipelago and boost tourism and trade between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:19 IST
India-Maldives Strengthen Economic Ties with Currency Swap & RuPay Launch
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, India and the Maldives cemented their economic relationship by signing a currency swap agreement, a strategic move intended to assist the Maldives in overcoming foreign reserve issues. Additionally, the launch of the RuPay card is expected to enhance bilateral trade and tourism cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive discussions with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in New Delhi. These talks are aimed at overcoming previous hurdles in the bilateral relationship and are viewed as pivotal in boosting regional stability and economic growth for both countries.

With these new financial agreements and infrastructural initiatives, India and the Maldives look to solidify their partnership, enhancing connectivity and encouraging greater economic interchange in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024