Kharge Criticizes Modi Over China's Village Settlements Along Arunachal Border

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government following reports of China establishing 90 new villages along the Arunachal Pradesh border. Kharge charged the government with compromising India's national security and prioritizing public relations over critical issues.

Kharge, in a post on X, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of choosing diplomatic overtures over assertive measures. He alleged that 90% of the funds allocated for the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' remain unutilized, despite the government's heavy promotion of the initiative.

Kharge also raised the alarm about China's plans to construct a large dam on the Brahmaputra River, arguing that it poses environmental and security risks to India. He criticized the government's inaction despite being aware of China's intentions since 2021, according to ministry responses in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)