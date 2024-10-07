Left Menu

Airbus Soars High with Boosted Indian Market Engagement

Airbus is expanding its component sourcing from India, aspiring to double every five years. With huge orders from IndiGo and Air India, the company sees India as a fast-growing civil aviation market. A delegation from the French Aerospace Industry is visiting to explore further opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Airbus is set to expand its component sourcing from India, a development perceived as a significant opportunity by CEO Guillaume Faury.

The European aircraft giant has already doubled its sourcing from India to 1 billion euros between 2019 and 2023, thanks to large orders from IndiGo and Air India.

Airbus, with more than 100 Indian suppliers, plans to continue this trend, aiming to double sourcing approximately every five years over the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

