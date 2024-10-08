Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Electric Mobility with Olectra Buses

Himachal Pradesh takes a significant step towards electric mobility. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) aims to enhance green transportation with the purchase of 327 electric buses. Olectra won the tender, already showcasing success in electrifying routes between Kullu and Rohtang Pass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Electric Mobility with Olectra Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is leading India's electric mobility movement by integrating eco-friendly transportation solutions. The state's initiative aligns with a national push for sustainable transport to curb carbon emissions.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), celebrating 50 years of service, is advancing green mobility by purchasing 327 electric buses. After an extensive tender process, Olectra emerged as the lowest bidder. The deployment of these electric buses will boost sustainable transport for over 70 lakh citizens, complementing HRTC's pledge to protect the state's natural heritage.

Olectra's pioneering role in the electric bus project began with the world's first electric bus service at 13,000 feet on the Manali-Rohtang highway, achieving significant pollution reduction. The buses, equipped with cutting-edge technology and superior performance capabilities, promise a better travel experience across Himachal Pradesh's challenging terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024