Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Electric Mobility with Olectra Buses

Himachal Pradesh is leading India's electric mobility movement by integrating eco-friendly transportation solutions. The state's initiative aligns with a national push for sustainable transport to curb carbon emissions.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), celebrating 50 years of service, is advancing green mobility by purchasing 327 electric buses. After an extensive tender process, Olectra emerged as the lowest bidder. The deployment of these electric buses will boost sustainable transport for over 70 lakh citizens, complementing HRTC's pledge to protect the state's natural heritage.

Olectra's pioneering role in the electric bus project began with the world's first electric bus service at 13,000 feet on the Manali-Rohtang highway, achieving significant pollution reduction. The buses, equipped with cutting-edge technology and superior performance capabilities, promise a better travel experience across Himachal Pradesh's challenging terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)