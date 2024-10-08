Left Menu

Koala's Unexpected Train Station Adventure Surprises Sydney Commuters

A koala found its way into a Sydney train station, prompting a low-speed police chase and surprising commuters. The marsupial explored the area, including an elevator and stairway, before being guided away by officers. Transport authorities reminded passengers of safety measures while highlighting the koala's vulnerable status.

Updated: 08-10-2024 11:06 IST
  • Australia

A wayward koala took Sydney commuters by surprise as it made its way through a train station, leading to a slow-paced police chase, as seen in a video released on Tuesday.

Captured by Transport for New South Wales, the footage showed the koala exploring Casula station, located 34 kilometers southwest of the central business district, on a Friday morning. The koala was seen inspecting an elevator and choosing to use the stairway instead.

With trains ordered to slow due to the koala's proximity to the platform's edge, officers eventually managed to steer the marsupial away from the tracks. The incident highlighted the vulnerability of koalas in the state, while authorities reminded passengers to stay safe at the station.

