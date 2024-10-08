Koala's Unexpected Train Station Adventure Surprises Sydney Commuters

A wayward koala took Sydney commuters by surprise as it made its way through a train station, leading to a slow-paced police chase, as seen in a video released on Tuesday.

Captured by Transport for New South Wales, the footage showed the koala exploring Casula station, located 34 kilometers southwest of the central business district, on a Friday morning. The koala was seen inspecting an elevator and choosing to use the stairway instead.

With trains ordered to slow due to the koala's proximity to the platform's edge, officers eventually managed to steer the marsupial away from the tracks. The incident highlighted the vulnerability of koalas in the state, while authorities reminded passengers to stay safe at the station.

