Global Markets Waver Amid Anticipation of Chinese Fiscal Stimulus

Asian markets experienced their first weekly decline in five weeks, as Chinese stocks took a break from their recent rally. Investors are keenly awaiting signals on fiscal stimulus from Beijing, expected this weekend. Meanwhile, European markets showed slight upward movement with minor gains in futures.

Wall Street futures remained flat amidst excitement over Tesla's unveiling of an autonomous taxi in Los Angeles, although production is set to start only in 2026. Despite these developments, broader market indices showed mixed results as investors continued to grapple with Chinese policy implications.

Investors' fears are centered on whether China's anticipated fiscal measures will be sufficiently robust to bolster economic growth. Additional pressure on global markets came from mixed U.S. economic data, with high jobless claims countering stubborn inflation. Meanwhile, oil prices saw minor fluctuations following geopolitical tensions while Treasury yields rose slightly over the week.

