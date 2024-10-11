Left Menu

Global Markets Waver Amid Anticipation of Chinese Fiscal Stimulus

Asian shares are down after a rally in Chinese stocks pauses. Markets focus on China's fiscal stimulus details expected this weekend. European markets open slightly higher. Wall Street is stable. Key topics include China's growth concerns, inflation data, U.S. interest rate projections, and oil price fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets experienced their first weekly decline in five weeks, as Chinese stocks took a break from their recent rally. Investors are keenly awaiting signals on fiscal stimulus from Beijing, expected this weekend. Meanwhile, European markets showed slight upward movement with minor gains in futures.

Wall Street futures remained flat amidst excitement over Tesla's unveiling of an autonomous taxi in Los Angeles, although production is set to start only in 2026. Despite these developments, broader market indices showed mixed results as investors continued to grapple with Chinese policy implications.

Investors' fears are centered on whether China's anticipated fiscal measures will be sufficiently robust to bolster economic growth. Additional pressure on global markets came from mixed U.S. economic data, with high jobless claims countering stubborn inflation. Meanwhile, oil prices saw minor fluctuations following geopolitical tensions while Treasury yields rose slightly over the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

