Kerala's KSRTC: A Roadmap to Profitability

The Kerala government has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the profitability and public benefit of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

State Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar announced the measures in the Assembly, highlighting that 85% of KSRTC depots now operate either profitably or at break-even after being allowed to select profitable routes.

Addressing the concern around public toilet conditions, operations in ten depots have been outsourced to Sulabh International. Additionally, a collaboration with a start-up is in talks to provide door-to-door courier services, and long-distance buses are being converted to CNG for efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)