Kerala's KSRTC: A Roadmap to Profitability

The Kerala government announced innovative measures to enhance the KSRTC's profitability, including identifying profitable routes, converting buses to CNG, and introducing door-to-door courier services. Improvements in sanitation facilities and logistical arrangements for the Sabarimala pilgrimage are also underway to better serve the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:39 IST
The Kerala government has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the profitability and public benefit of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

State Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar announced the measures in the Assembly, highlighting that 85% of KSRTC depots now operate either profitably or at break-even after being allowed to select profitable routes.

Addressing the concern around public toilet conditions, operations in ten depots have been outsourced to Sulabh International. Additionally, a collaboration with a start-up is in talks to provide door-to-door courier services, and long-distance buses are being converted to CNG for efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

