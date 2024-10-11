Kerala's KSRTC: A Roadmap to Profitability
The Kerala government announced innovative measures to enhance the KSRTC's profitability, including identifying profitable routes, converting buses to CNG, and introducing door-to-door courier services. Improvements in sanitation facilities and logistical arrangements for the Sabarimala pilgrimage are also underway to better serve the public.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the profitability and public benefit of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).
State Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar announced the measures in the Assembly, highlighting that 85% of KSRTC depots now operate either profitably or at break-even after being allowed to select profitable routes.
Addressing the concern around public toilet conditions, operations in ten depots have been outsourced to Sulabh International. Additionally, a collaboration with a start-up is in talks to provide door-to-door courier services, and long-distance buses are being converted to CNG for efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KSRTC
- Kerala
- transport
- profitability
- CNG
- buses
- Sanitation
- Sabarimala
- pilgrimage
- courier
ALSO READ
Mumbai’s Post-Deluge Recovery: Trains, Flights and Buses Back on Track
Maharashtra Tourism Introduces Electric Buses for Ajanta Caves Visitors
Indore Leads Safety Drive With AI-Equipped City Buses
KSTDC Introduces New AC Deluxe Buses for Dasara Festival
Trio Busted in Rs 2.39 Crore CNG Pump Fraud Scheme