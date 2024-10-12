Fiery Escape: Car Blaze Sparks Chaos on Elevated Road

A dramatic incident unfolded on Saturday when a car burst into flames on an elevated road, causing alarm among nearby commuters. Witnesses reported seeing the driver, Jitendra Jangid, exit the vehicle as smoke billowed from the bonnet.

Despite engaging the handbrake, the vehicle rolled downhill and collided with a motorcyclist. Commuters scrambled to avoid the car as it moved erratically, said fire officials.

Firefighters from the 22 Godam area responded promptly, extinguishing the fire and preventing any casualties. The car was completely gutted, Fire Officer Dinesh Kumar confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)