Fiery Escape: Car Blaze Sparks Chaos on Elevated Road

A car caught fire on an elevated road, causing panic among commuters. The vehicle, driven by Jitendra Jangid, had a failed handbrake which led it to move downwards, hitting a motorcyclist. Firefighters extinguished the blaze with no casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded on Saturday when a car burst into flames on an elevated road, causing alarm among nearby commuters. Witnesses reported seeing the driver, Jitendra Jangid, exit the vehicle as smoke billowed from the bonnet.

Despite engaging the handbrake, the vehicle rolled downhill and collided with a motorcyclist. Commuters scrambled to avoid the car as it moved erratically, said fire officials.

Firefighters from the 22 Godam area responded promptly, extinguishing the fire and preventing any casualties. The car was completely gutted, Fire Officer Dinesh Kumar confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

