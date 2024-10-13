Venezuela's Crackdown: Cancelled Passports for Journalists and Activists

Venezuela has reportedly annulled the passports of dozens of journalists and activists following President Nicolas Maduro's controversial re-election. Rights groups label this as a deliberate strategy to quash dissent, according to a report by the Financial Times.

At least 40 individuals, mainly journalists and human rights activists, have had their passports canceled without explanation, as reported by Caracas-based organization Laboratorio de Paz. The actual number could be higher, as many Venezuelans fear repercussions if they report such incidents.

Rafael Uzcátegui, co-director of Laboratorio de Paz, notes that canceling passports is a low-cost yet effective method for the government to suppress opposing voices. The move comes after authorities controversially declared Maduro the winner of the disputed July elections, a claim disputed by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)