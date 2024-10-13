Venezuela's Crackdown: Cancelled Passports for Journalists and Activists
Venezuela under President Maduro has annulled the passports of at least 40 journalists and activists. This act is considered a strategic repression tactic to silence opposition, following Maduro's contested re-election. Rights groups warn that more people may be affected but are hesitant to report due to fear.
Venezuela has reportedly annulled the passports of dozens of journalists and activists following President Nicolas Maduro's controversial re-election. Rights groups label this as a deliberate strategy to quash dissent, according to a report by the Financial Times.
At least 40 individuals, mainly journalists and human rights activists, have had their passports canceled without explanation, as reported by Caracas-based organization Laboratorio de Paz. The actual number could be higher, as many Venezuelans fear repercussions if they report such incidents.
Rafael Uzcátegui, co-director of Laboratorio de Paz, notes that canceling passports is a low-cost yet effective method for the government to suppress opposing voices. The move comes after authorities controversially declared Maduro the winner of the disputed July elections, a claim disputed by the opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PDP Leaders Accuse Retiring DGP of Human Rights Violations
UN Experts Urge Georgia to Repeal Discriminatory Law Violating Human Rights
Four Foreign Nationals with Fake Passports Arrested in Bengaluru
Lithuania Calls on ICC to Investigate Belarus for Human Rights Violations
Niger’s New Counterterrorism Ordinance Risks Violating Fundamental Human Rights