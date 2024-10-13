Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

In a tragic incident, an Antonov-3 aircraft crash near Olekminsk, Siberia, has resulted in one fatality, authorities revealed on Sunday.

The loss of engine thrust is believed to have caused the emergency landing, which included three crew members and two passengers, the East Siberia prosecutor's office reported.

Photos from the scene show the aircraft wreckage among trees, highlighting the evident damage. The aircraft, a Soviet-designed model produced between 2000 and 2009, tragically made its descent in the remote Siberian region bordering the Arctic.

