Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

A crash landing of Russia's Antonov-3 passenger and cargo plane in Siberia's Yakutia region claimed one life. Engine thrust loss led to the emergency, with three crew and two passengers onboard. The Soviet-era aircraft, used from both paved and unpaved runways, crashed near Olekminsk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 07:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 07:10 IST
In a tragic incident, an Antonov-3 aircraft crash near Olekminsk, Siberia, has resulted in one fatality, authorities revealed on Sunday.

The loss of engine thrust is believed to have caused the emergency landing, which included three crew members and two passengers, the East Siberia prosecutor's office reported.

Photos from the scene show the aircraft wreckage among trees, highlighting the evident damage. The aircraft, a Soviet-designed model produced between 2000 and 2009, tragically made its descent in the remote Siberian region bordering the Arctic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

