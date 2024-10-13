Delhi Metro’s Blue Line Achieves Carbon Neutrality Certification

The Delhi Metro's Blue Line, connecting Yamuna Bank with Vaishali, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving a carbon neutral certification, officials announced on Sunday. This accomplishment highlights the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change.

This certification follows DMRC's previous success in making its corporate headquarters at Metro Bhawan and the staff quarters in Sector-50, Noida, carbon neutral. The officials stated that these achievements align with the government's target of reaching net zero emissions by 2070, showcasing DMRC's active role in this mission.

DMRC has implemented various sustainable and environmentally friendly initiatives to minimize its carbon footprint. These include adopting energy-efficient technologies such as regenerative braking, increasing the use of renewable power, constructing rainwater harvesting systems, and improving waste management practices. Going beyond certification, DMRC aims to inspire other urban transportation systems to follow its lead in eco-friendly operations.

