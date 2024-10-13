Left Menu

Delhi Metro’s Blue Line Achieves Carbon Neutrality Certification

The Delhi Metro's Blue Line has received carbon neutral certification, reaffirming its dedication to sustainable practices. This achievement aligns with India's goal of net zero emissions by 2070. DMRC exemplifies eco-friendly operations through energy-efficient technologies and renewable power usage, setting a benchmark for urban transit systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:54 IST
Delhi Metro’s Blue Line Achieves Carbon Neutrality Certification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro's Blue Line, connecting Yamuna Bank with Vaishali, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving a carbon neutral certification, officials announced on Sunday. This accomplishment highlights the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change.

This certification follows DMRC's previous success in making its corporate headquarters at Metro Bhawan and the staff quarters in Sector-50, Noida, carbon neutral. The officials stated that these achievements align with the government's target of reaching net zero emissions by 2070, showcasing DMRC's active role in this mission.

DMRC has implemented various sustainable and environmentally friendly initiatives to minimize its carbon footprint. These include adopting energy-efficient technologies such as regenerative braking, increasing the use of renewable power, constructing rainwater harvesting systems, and improving waste management practices. Going beyond certification, DMRC aims to inspire other urban transportation systems to follow its lead in eco-friendly operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024