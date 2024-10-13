Overwhelming Response to PM Internship Scheme: 1.55 Lakh Applications Registered

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has attracted a staggering response, with more than 1.55 lakh candidates applying as of Sunday, far exceeding its initial target of 1.25 lakh.

Implemented by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the scheme is designed for individuals aged 21-24 and offers internships in leading companies across 24 sectors, including oil, gas and energy. The internship begins on December 2, providing participants with Rs 5,000 per month and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.

This initiative, announced during the Union Budget 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to bridge the gap between education and employment. The pilot project's initial cost stands at Rs 800 crore, with a dedicated portal facilitating Aadhaar-based registration for efficient access to opportunities.

