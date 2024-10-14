Port Tampa Bay Reopens After Hurricane Milton’s Fury

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Port Tampa Bay has resumed vessel operations, announcing that navigation is currently restricted to daylight hours. This announcement came just days after the hurricane swept through Florida.

As Florida's largest cargo port, Port Tampa Bay's closure since October 8 has significantly impacted the region, especially due to its role in handling 43% of the state's fuel imports. The port is now prioritizing the return of fuel tankers, cruise ships, and vessels with perishable goods, as leadership confirmed in a recent statement.

The state continues to grapple with rising floodwaters, fuel shortages, and widespread power outages, all of which are hampering cleanup efforts from both Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, which struck just two weeks prior, leaving a trail of destruction in its path.

