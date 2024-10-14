Tragedy on the Tracks: Farewell to Suraj

A tragic accident unfolded in Banauli village, located in the Musafirkhana area, when a 35-year-old man named Suraj was struck by a freight train on Sunday night.

According to Station House Officer Vivek Singh, Suraj was standing near the railway track behind his house, smoking a 'bidi', when he was hit by the high-speed train.

The impact left Suraj dead on the spot, and authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem examination, Singh reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)