Tragedy on the Tracks: Farewell to Suraj
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:51 IST
A tragic accident unfolded in Banauli village, located in the Musafirkhana area, when a 35-year-old man named Suraj was struck by a freight train on Sunday night.
According to Station House Officer Vivek Singh, Suraj was standing near the railway track behind his house, smoking a 'bidi', when he was hit by the high-speed train.
The impact left Suraj dead on the spot, and authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem examination, Singh reported.
