PLI Scheme for White Goods Boosts Manufacturing and Employment Across 18 States

Thirty-eight companies applied for the third phase of the PLI Scheme for White Goods, potentially generating Rs 55,877 crore in production and 47,851 jobs. With participation from 18 states and MSMEs making significant investments, this initiative aims at increasing domestic value addition in ACs and LED components.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:22 IST
Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, thirty-eight companies have expressed their interest in the third round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods, according to Sanjiv, Joint Secretary of DPIIT. This wave of applications is projected to achieve a production output of approximately Rs 55,877 crore for air conditioners and LED lights components over the next three years and generate 47,851 direct jobs.

The PLI White Goods Scheme's investment footprint has expanded from 16 to 18 states, marking its extension to Orissa and Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, eight new districts have been included, raising the total number of investment-friendly districts from 46 to 54.

Sanjiv revealed a substantial increase in manufacturing sites, now numbering 179 compared to the previous 128. The scheme's incentives attract both multinational and domestic companies, with five new foreign companies committing Rs 245 crore and existing firms pledging Rs 2,287 crore. Furthermore, thirteen new MSMEs have joined, raising their total count to 36 and cumulative pledged investment to Rs 1,789 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

