PLI Scheme for White Goods Boosts Manufacturing and Employment Across 18 States

In a significant development, thirty-eight companies have expressed their interest in the third round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods, according to Sanjiv, Joint Secretary of DPIIT. This wave of applications is projected to achieve a production output of approximately Rs 55,877 crore for air conditioners and LED lights components over the next three years and generate 47,851 direct jobs.

The PLI White Goods Scheme's investment footprint has expanded from 16 to 18 states, marking its extension to Orissa and Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, eight new districts have been included, raising the total number of investment-friendly districts from 46 to 54.

Sanjiv revealed a substantial increase in manufacturing sites, now numbering 179 compared to the previous 128. The scheme's incentives attract both multinational and domestic companies, with five new foreign companies committing Rs 245 crore and existing firms pledging Rs 2,287 crore. Furthermore, thirteen new MSMEs have joined, raising their total count to 36 and cumulative pledged investment to Rs 1,789 crore.

