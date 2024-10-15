Left Menu

Iran Rebukes Latest EU and UK Sanction Measures

Iran strongly criticized the EU and UK's new sanctions, denying allegations of supplying Russia with ballistic missiles. These sanctions target seven individuals and organizations linked to missile transfers. Iran views these actions as baseless accusations, opposing international law. The measures include asset freezes and travel bans.

Iran has sharply criticized the latest sanctions imposed on it by the European Union and the United Kingdom, dismissing claims of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. This announcement came from Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, in a post on X.

The EU’s decision, reached on Monday, affects both individuals and organizations. Airlines such as Iran Air, Saha Airlines, and Mahan Air are among those listed, along with Iran's Deputy Defense Minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari. These sanctions are connected to allegations about Iranian missile transfers to Russia during its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the UK reinforced its stance by adding nine new entries to its Iran sanctions list. Despite these accusations, Iran's spokesperson refutes any intervention in the conflict, deeming the measures as violations of international law. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans for the individuals and entities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

