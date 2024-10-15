Left Menu

Pound Sterling Rises Amid Mixed Labor Data, Inflation Concerns Loom

The British pound gained against the dollar and euro following mixed labor market data. The data paves the path for a possible interest rate cut by the Bank of England, as pay growth slows and unemployment rates show conflicting figures. UK's inflation data remains a key influence on currency movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:09 IST
Pound Sterling Rises Amid Mixed Labor Data, Inflation Concerns Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound saw an increase against the dollar and euro on Tuesday following mixed signals from labor market data, which could potentially enable the Bank of England to reduce interest rates next month, albeit cautiously.

In the three months leading up to August, UK pay experienced its slowest growth in over two years, according to official figures. Concurrently, the unemployment rate dropped to 4%, marking its lowest level this year, with employment numbers increasing significantly. However, the statistical agency has issued a caution concerning its Labour Force Survey due to declining response rates, which may have led to overstated employment growth and lower unemployment figures.

"Ongoing issues with the Labour Force Survey indicate that the labor market may not be as constricted as recent data suggests," stated Matt Swannell, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club. Although persistent inflation in the UK has maintained the pound's strength due to expectations of slower rate cuts by the BoE, recent shifts have caused the currency to dip. The pound was last noted 0.2% higher at $1.3084, following last week's one-month low.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024