The British pound saw an increase against the dollar and euro on Tuesday following mixed signals from labor market data, which could potentially enable the Bank of England to reduce interest rates next month, albeit cautiously.

In the three months leading up to August, UK pay experienced its slowest growth in over two years, according to official figures. Concurrently, the unemployment rate dropped to 4%, marking its lowest level this year, with employment numbers increasing significantly. However, the statistical agency has issued a caution concerning its Labour Force Survey due to declining response rates, which may have led to overstated employment growth and lower unemployment figures.

"Ongoing issues with the Labour Force Survey indicate that the labor market may not be as constricted as recent data suggests," stated Matt Swannell, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club. Although persistent inflation in the UK has maintained the pound's strength due to expectations of slower rate cuts by the BoE, recent shifts have caused the currency to dip. The pound was last noted 0.2% higher at $1.3084, following last week's one-month low.

