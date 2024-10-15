Left Menu

Mixed Signals on Wall Street: Tech Dips as Banks Rise

Wall Street is experiencing mixed messages as tech stocks like Nvidia dip, while financial stocks, buoyed by strong earnings from major banks, rise. UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson saw declines after reporting earnings, while Boeing rose due to strategic financial moves amid a challenging environment.

Updated: 15-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes are set for a subdued opening, reflecting mixed quarterly results and market sentiment. Key tech stocks, including AI leader Nvidia, are facing declines, while financial shares are on the rise following strong earnings from major banks.

In the premarket, semiconductor companies experience sluggishness amid potential export restrictions on AI chips. Oil stocks like Exxon Mobil and Occidental Petroleum are down significantly due to falling crude prices. Health insurer UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson saw shares drop after their financial results failed to impress.

Conversely, financial stocks are seeing positive movement, with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Charles Schwab reporting strong earnings. Investors now await further quarterly earnings reports to assess the economic health and justify stock valuations, particularly in the tech sector.

