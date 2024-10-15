Diplomatic Disputes on the Rise: India-Canada Trade Remains Unshaken
Despite ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, their trade relations remain stable. Bilateral merchandise trade grew slightly, with India's imports from Canada increasing while exports dipped. The diplomatic row is not expected to impact these ties, though the situation requires careful management to avoid economic fallout.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada is not expected to impact the bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries, according to government sources.
The trade between India and Canada showed slight growth, with merchandise trade values increasing from USD 8.3 billion in 2022-23 to USD 8.4 billion in 2023-24.
Academics and analysts emphasize the need for both nations to manage diplomatic tensions carefully to avoid wider economic consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GAFSP Launches $75M Investment Window to Support Smallholder Farmers and MSMEs in Agri-Food Sector
Sikh American Leader Urges Investment Boost and Military Academy for Punjab
Groundbreaking Investment: TotalEnergies and APA Corps Propel Suriname's Offshore Oil Ambitions
Unlocking Digital Growth in Eastern Africa: How Private Sector Investment is Shaping the Future of Connectivity
Piyush Goyal Engages US Private Equity for Indian Investments