Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum: Unveiling Antiquity
Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum opens several galleries but awaits the grand unveiling of the King Tutankhamun collection. Under construction for over 20 years, the museum faces delays due to political and economic issues. This trial opening signals Egypt's commitment to repatriating and displaying its antiquities.
On Tuesday, Egypt partially opened galleries in the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), but the much-anticipated exhibition of the King Tutankhamun collection remains pending. The museum, which has taken over 20 years to construct, was initially supposed to open in 2012. However, it has faced numerous delays due to financial and political challenges.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced a 'trial opening,' highlighting the museum's potential to showcase Egypt's rich history. This event marks a pivotal moment as it demonstrates Egypt's commitment to reclaim and display antiquities that have been returned from various Western institutions.
The museum, located near the pyramids of Giza, aims to boost tourism, a crucial economic sector for Egypt. The GEM aims to modernize the exhibition of artifacts, moving them from the less-contemporary Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square. As global leaders show interest in the official inauguration, Egypt hopes the museum will enhance its cultural and economic footprint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
