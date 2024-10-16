Hong Kong's Liquor Tax Slash: A Bid to Revitalize Nightlife Amidst Challenges

In a strategic move to rejuvenate Hong Kong's nightlife and dining attractions, Chief Executive John Lee declared a substantial cut in liquor tax during his annual policy address. The tax reduction is aimed at boosting economic competitiveness against regional contenders such as Singapore and Japan.

The Asian financial hub has faced challenges due to changes in residents' spending habits and a significant emigration of the middle class during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many locals and mainland visitors now seek entertainment and value for money across the border, leading to vacant shops and a drop in bar revenues.

Alongside tax cuts, Lee revised a residency scheme, enabling wealthy investors to gain residency by investing significantly in real estate. These adjustments are part of broader efforts to counteract the impact of stringent national security laws imposed by Beijing, which have sparked civil liberties concerns and emigration.

