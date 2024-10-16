Left Menu

Brexit Fallout: London's Financial Exodus

Britain's exit from the EU resulted in significant job losses in London's financial sector, with figures suggesting an exodus of 40,000 jobs. While cities like Dublin benefited, the city is looking to recover through growth in other sectors and improving relations with Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:52 IST
Brexit Fallout: London's Financial Exodus

London's financial center has lost approximately 40,000 jobs following Britain's departure from the European Union, according to Michael Mainelli, the Lord Mayor of the City of London. This figure is significantly higher than previous estimates, highlighting the extensive impact of Brexit on the city's economy.

Mainelli noted that cities such as Dublin, which gained 10,000 positions, and others like Paris and Milan benefited as jobs migrated out of London. Despite the challenges, the City has seen growth in non-financial sectors, increasing its workforce to 615,000 as insurers and data analysis roles expand.

Despite economic setbacks, efforts to rebuild economic and diplomatic ties with Europe are underway, led by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. While Britain has ruled out rejoining the EU single market, ongoing negotiations aim to ease business transactions between the UK and European countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024