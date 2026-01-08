China against 'political disinformation' about US government email breach
China on Thursday said it was against "politically motivated disinformation" in relation to reports of Chinese hackers targeting staff in United States congressional committees in an email breach.
"We have always opposed and lawfully combated hacker activities, and we are even more opposed to spreading false information related to China for political purposes," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing when asked about the cyberattack.
The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that a Chinese hacking group has compromised emails used by staff members of powerful committees in the U.S. House of Representatives, citing people familiar with the matter.
