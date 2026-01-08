China against 'political disinformation' about US government email breach

China on Thursday said it ‌was against "politically motivated disinformation" in relation to reports of Chinese ⁠hackers targeting staff in United States congressional committees in an email breach.

"We ​have always opposed and lawfully ‍combated hacker activities, and we are even more opposed to spreading false information related to ⁠China ‌for ⁠political purposes," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning ‍said at a regular news briefing ​when asked about the cyberattack.

The Financial ⁠Times reported on Wednesday that a Chinese hacking ⁠group has compromised emails used by staff members of powerful ⁠committees in the U.S. House of Representatives, ⁠citing people ‌familiar with the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)