China against 'political disinformation' about US government email breach

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:02 IST
China on Thursday said it ‌was against "politically motivated disinformation" in relation to reports of Chinese ⁠hackers targeting staff in United States congressional committees in an email breach.

"We ​have always opposed and lawfully ‍combated hacker activities, and we are even more opposed to spreading false information related to ⁠China ‌for ⁠political purposes," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning ‍said at a regular news briefing ​when asked about the cyberattack.

The Financial ⁠Times reported on Wednesday that a Chinese hacking ⁠group has compromised emails used by staff members of powerful ⁠committees in the U.S. House of Representatives, ⁠citing people ‌familiar with the matter.

