Left Menu

India's Trade Balance: September Shows Slight Export Rise Amid Growing Imports

India's merchandise exports in September reached USD 34.58 billion, slightly higher than USD 34.41 billion a year earlier, while imports rose to USD 55.36 billion, up 1.6% from the prior year. The trade deficit for September stood at USD 20.78 billion. Exports increased by 1% during April-September, with imports growing by 6.16%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:31 IST
India's Trade Balance: September Shows Slight Export Rise Amid Growing Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to the latest government data released on Wednesday, India's merchandise exports for September registered a slight increase, bringing the total to USD 34.58 billion, compared to USD 34.41 billion from the previous year. This increment, though marginal, highlights the ongoing economic efforts amidst global trading challenges.

In contrast, imports marked a 1.6% rise, escalating from USD 54.49 billion last year to USD 55.36 billion this September. This increase in imports has widened the trade gap, with the trade deficit reaching USD 20.78 billion for the month in question.

Despite a 9.3% year-on-year decline in August exports, the first half of the fiscal year from April to September showed positive movements. Here, exports saw a modest 1% increase, amounting to USD 213.22 billion, while imports surged by 6.16%, totaling USD 350.66 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024