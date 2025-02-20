Yen Strengthens Amid Trump's Tariff Strategy and Global Economic Concerns

The yen showed strength as the U.S. dollar remained stable on Thursday, following investor reactions to President Donald Trump's recent tariff plans and their implications for the global economy.

Geopolitical concerns, especially Trump's controversial comments on Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, also weighed heavily, prompting modest currency movements in cautious Asian markets.

Trump's announcement foresees new tariffs on imports like timber and semiconductors, sparking speculative bets on the Bank of Japan's next moves, while financial markets begin to grow accustomed to Trump's economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)