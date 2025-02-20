Left Menu

Yen Strengthens Amid Trump's Tariff Strategy and Global Economic Concerns

The yen gained strength as global markets reacted to U.S. President Trump's latest tariff announcements. Investors are cautious about the potential impact on interest rates and global economy. Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns, particularly regarding Ukraine, add to market volatility, with the yen becoming a safe haven currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 07:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen showed strength as the U.S. dollar remained stable on Thursday, following investor reactions to President Donald Trump's recent tariff plans and their implications for the global economy.

Geopolitical concerns, especially Trump's controversial comments on Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, also weighed heavily, prompting modest currency movements in cautious Asian markets.

Trump's announcement foresees new tariffs on imports like timber and semiconductors, sparking speculative bets on the Bank of Japan's next moves, while financial markets begin to grow accustomed to Trump's economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

