Gold Soars Amid Trade and Economic Uncertainty

The demand for gold, a trusted safe-haven asset, is experiencing a significant uptick due to uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policies under the Trump administration. Spot gold reached a record high of USD 2,943 per ounce, while Comex gold achieved USD 2,968 per ounce. In the past month, gold prices have climbed approximately USD 300, or 11% on a cumulative basis, marking multiple new highs.

Investors often turn to bullion amidst market uncertainty, seeking stable returns from safe-haven assets. With gold aiming for the USD 3,000 per ounce mark, Ventura Securities predicts it could surpass USD 3,080 in the first quarter of 2025. Recent strength in the gold market is attributed to a combination of higher tariff-related safe-haven demand, geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and central bank policies, coupled with strong demand from both central banks and retail investors. In 2025, gold has outperformed equities and bitcoins.

Talks of imposing tariffs on gold have also triggered a rush for the physical metal in regions like London, Switzerland, and Asia, as stakeholders aim to ship to the U.S. before any new levies are imposed. As central banks increase their gold reserves, record highs in demand are observed, particularly to maintain stability amid expected fiscal deficits. Ventura Securities warns that this could escalate inflationary pressures globally and potentially trigger recession fears. Central banks purchased 1,045 tons of gold in 2024, marking three consecutive years of acquisitions exceeding 1,000 tons.

However, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted that the recent rate cuts totaling 100 basis points might limit gold's growth prospects. Elevated interest rates make other interest-rate-sensitive investments more attractive. Ventura Securities highlights that the strength of the USD, combined with high interest rates, restricts larger gains in gold as the FED is less inclined to cut rates amid inflation pressures from tariffs. Despite these factors, Ventura Securities remains optimistic about gold's volatility and anticipates a bullish trend as long as uncertainty lingers. (ANI)

