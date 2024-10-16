CCL Transforms Abandoned Mine Pits into Thriving Fish Farms, Boosting Economy and Biodiversity

Innovative Pisciculture Projects Revitalize Local Communities and Ecosystems in Jharkhand

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has turned abandoned mine pits into flourishing fish farms, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Coal, CCL’s innovative pisciculture initiatives are contributing to both the local economy and biodiversity, marking significant progress in sustainable development.

These pisciculture projects, developed across five mine pits in Jharkhand, are helping address various challenges—providing income opportunities for local communities while also enhancing the state’s fish production. The projects have received strong community support, transforming unused mine spaces into productive assets that contribute to regional development.

Religara Pisciculture Project (Argada Area, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand) Spanning 9.71 hectares, the Religara project has installed 20 fish cages, producing approximately 9.6 tonnes of fish annually. Benefiting 100 local residents from Religara and Baskudra, the project has been supported by the district administration, underscoring its community impact.

Gidi A Pisciculture Project (Argada Area, Jharkhand)

Covering 28 hectares, Gidi A features 22 fish cages and yields 0.72 tonnes of fish annually in its initial phase. This project benefits residents of Tehratand, Kendiyatola, and Gidi Basti, with plans for further beautification efforts costing ₹45 lakhs. It is also proposed for designation as a Ramsar site, highlighting its ecological significance.

Bokaro OCP Pisciculture Project

Spread over 4.22 hectares, the Bokaro project houses 27 fish cages, producing 81 tonnes of fish annually. The initiative benefits 30 families, farming fish species such as Pangasius, Rohu, Tilapia, and Katla, bolstering the local fish production.

Central Saunda Pisciculture Project (Barkasayal Area, Jharkhand) Established in November 2023, this project features 40 fish cages for Tilapia, expected to provide a substantial output while benefiting around 250 villagers. It offers sustainable income opportunities, boosting the local economy.

Karkatta A & Karkatta C Pisciculture Projects (NK Area) Karkatta A spans 1.80 hectares and produces 200 tonnes of fish annually with 15 fish cages, while Karkatta C covers 4.5 hectares with 50 fish cages, yielding an impressive 800 tonnes annually. These projects are key contributors to regional aquaculture, supporting the livelihoods of local villagers and enhancing regional economic growth.

Sustainability in Action: Economic Upliftment and Environmental Stewardship

CCL’s efforts are a game-changer, turning water-filled mine pits into sustainable sources of livelihood. The projects not only offer economic upliftment to rural areas but also promote ecologically responsible practices, demonstrating how industrial activities can be integrated with community welfare and biodiversity conservation.

With several projects set for completion by 2025, CCL is establishing a model for sustainable industrial practices in the coal sector. These initiatives reflect a balanced approach, addressing socio-economic and environmental needs while contributing to the broader goals of responsible resource use and regional development.