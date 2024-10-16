Left Menu

Bridging Hearts: IYDF and Hexatile Light Up Children's Lives

The International Youth Development Foundation and Hexatile hosted a charitable event at Anand Dham Orphanage in Puri, providing essential supplies and engaging activities for 42 children. Volunteers led the heartwarming event, fostering hope, joy, and community involvement, paving the way for continued support for disadvantaged groups.

Updated: 16-10-2024 16:37 IST
IYDF and Hexatile: Spreading Warmth and Hope to Children in Puri Orphanage. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with local business Hexatile, held a heartwarming charitable event at Anand Dham Orphanage in Puri, Odisha, on October 16. This initiative aimed to provide essential supplies to the children while engaging them in activities designed to foster hope and positivity.

Led by organizer Mr. Antim Abhijeet Biswal, the event saw participation from eight dedicated volunteers, including Kuldeep Patra and Manoj Jena, who curated a memorable day for 42 children. With an array of essential items and educational tools distributed, the event ran from noon to 6:30 p.m., creating an environment filled with care and encouragement.

The day featured not just supply distribution, but also interactive fun, such as Carrom and Chess competitions, which enlivened the atmosphere with laughter and excitement. The gratitude expressed by Anand Guruji Maharaj of the orphanage echoed the sentiment that these efforts offer more than physical necessities; they instill courage and hope for the children's future.

Volunteers were deeply moved by this profound experience, while Mr. Biswal reflected on its significance and expressed intentions for future initiatives. Hexatile's involvement as a socially responsible business highlighted the importance of community support, setting a benchmark for broader social engagement. This event signifies the onset of future collaborations to support vulnerable groups.

