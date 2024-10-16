Left Menu

Joyful Day Brings Hope: IYDF and Samajsewa Ranchi Aid Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation, alongside Samajsewa Ranchi, hosted an uplifting event at Ranchi's MAHER Orphanage, providing essential supplies and fostering joy through engaging activities. The event underscored their commitment to vulnerable groups, aiming for a brighter future through community support and collaboration.

Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:51 IST
IYDF and Samajsewa Ranchi Bring Music and Joy to Children at Ranchi Orphanage. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), joined by Samajsewa Ranchi, orchestrated a heartwarming event at the MAHER Orphanage in Ranchi, bringing a lively atmosphere to the children. Led by Bishwajit Dutta, volunteers distributed crucial living supplies and entertainment items, creating an afternoon filled with joy and engagement for the 24 resident children.

Dedicated to enhancing the lives of vulnerable communities, IYDF's initiative was about more than infrastructure provision; it was an embodiment of compassion. As Bishwajit Dutta stated, the outpouring of smiles from the children was a testament to their success. Contributions included an audio system, board games, and treats, allowing children to explore their creativity and passions.

Volunteers actively participated in activities that sparked children's creativity and joy. The event highlighted the essential role of human connection, showing that simple interactions can transform lives. Looking forward, IYDF and Samajsewa Ranchi aim to expand their charitable endeavors, advocating for social care and nurturing a supportive community for all children in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

