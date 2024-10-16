Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Dumper Accident Claims Three Lives in Jharkhand

A tragic accident in Jharkhand's Gumla district claimed the lives of three family members after a dumper collided with their two-wheeler. Sanichar Badaik, his wife Salo Devi, and his sister Rohita Devi were en route to Murkunda village when the incident occurred. Police confirmed the fatalities at the scene and the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumla | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:10 IST
Family Tragedy: Dumper Accident Claims Three Lives in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Jharkhand's Gumla district claimed the lives of three family members when a dumper collided with their two-wheeler on Wednesday evening, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Sanichar Badaik, 45, his wife Salo Devi, 40, and his sister Rohita Devi, 38, were traveling to Murkunda village when the incident transpired near Tansera Mode.

The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of the couple, while Rohita Devi succumbed to her injuries at Sadar Hospital. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that post-mortem examinations are scheduled for Thursday as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024