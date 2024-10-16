Family Tragedy: Dumper Accident Claims Three Lives in Jharkhand

A tragic accident in Jharkhand's Gumla district claimed the lives of three family members when a dumper collided with their two-wheeler on Wednesday evening, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Sanichar Badaik, 45, his wife Salo Devi, 40, and his sister Rohita Devi, 38, were traveling to Murkunda village when the incident transpired near Tansera Mode.

The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of the couple, while Rohita Devi succumbed to her injuries at Sadar Hospital. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that post-mortem examinations are scheduled for Thursday as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)