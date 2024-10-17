ECB's Dilemma: Balancing Inflation with Economic Growth

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to lower interest rates on Thursday, signaling a shift from combating inflation to stimulating economic growth within the eurozone.

Despite having effectively managed inflation, with prices rising only by 1.8% last month, the economic growth has significantly lagged, prompting the decision for consecutive rate cuts for the first time in 13 years. The move is influenced by recent data showing stagnating business activity and sentiment at unexpected lows, leading investors to anticipate the rate cut.

While the ECB faces structural issues such as high energy costs and Germany's low competitiveness, lowering interest rates is seen as a necessary step to make capital cheaper, with more cuts likely if economic data does not improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)