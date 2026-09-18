Asian Stocks Surge Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Asian stock markets saw an upward trend on Friday, as the dollar maintained its position amid global policy strategies aimed at addressing inflation. The Bank of Japan unveiled a widely anticipated interest rate increase, resulting in a softer yen and heightened market activity.

The yen, affected by the Bank of Japan's decision to raise the interest rate to a 31-year high of 1.25%, fell slightly against the US dollar. This move comes as Asian stocks rallied on expectations of further rate hikes, despite mixed reactions among board members.

Global economic policymakers, including central banks from the US, UK, and EU, have indicated potential rate hikes in the face of ongoing Middle East tensions influencing oil and commodity prices. Investors continue to monitor how these decisions might influence inflation and global financial markets.