North Korea's Hostility Declaration: A New Era of Division

North Korea has officially designated South Korea as a hostile state by amending its constitution, ending the national goal of unification. In response, road and rail links have been entirely severed. The changes reflect leader Kim Jong Un's stance on a 'two-state' system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 03:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 03:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea has formally classified South Korea as a 'hostile state,' as announced by its state media on Thursday. This declaration follows a constitutional amendment made in alignment with their leader's pledge to abandon unification as a national agenda.

According to North Korea's KCNA news agency, both road and rail connections with South Korea have been entirely severed. The move, executed on Tuesday, involved the demolition of vast sections of the infrastructure on the northern side, aptly termed by North Korea as 'legitimate' actions against a 'hostile state' as per their updated legal framework.

The Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea convened last week, tasked with the anticipated revision of the constitution, reflecting Kim Jong Un's resolution that South Korea is a distinct and main adversary. Though not initially reported, these amendments were later confirmed, heightening tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

