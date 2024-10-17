Left Menu

Empowering Futures: IYDF and Yogsthaan's Transformative Charity Event in Lucknow

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Yogsthaan organized a charity event in Lucknow, reaching 38 children with sports and educational supplies. The event aimed to inspire creativity, confidence, and growth in children through engaging activities, promoting social responsibility and a positive environment for development.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:11 IST
IYDF and Yogsthaan Bring Care and Growth Opportunities to Children in Lucknow. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) collaborated with Yogsthaan to host a distinctive charity event in Lucknow. Held at the Divy Ashish Yoga Sansthan, the event was spearheaded by Mohd Umar, reaching out to 38 children with necessary sports and educational supplies, fostering confidence and talent.

The event addressed a significant gap in communities where children often lack access to physical and extracurricular activities. By offering equipment and materials, IYDF and Yogsthaan sought to stimulate positive interests. "Seeing the enthusiasm on the children's faces was deeply fulfilling," said Umar. "We aim to inspire their potential."

The donations included badminton sets, educational materials, and stationery kits, supporting not only the children's learning but also their physical development. Ashish Sharma, representing the recipient organization, expressed gratitude for the community's kindness. Activities included drawing competitions, dance contests, and yoga, managed by a dedicated volunteer team, exemplifying the power of community support.

Looking to the future, IYDF remains committed to fostering growth and development among children in need. Plans are in place to partner with more organizations, expanding their charitable reach and continuing to bring joy and inspiration to vulnerable groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

