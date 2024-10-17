Bomb Threats in Mumbai: Minor Arrested Amidst Aviation Panic

In a recent development, Mumbai police apprehended a minor suspected of posting bomb threats online against three airline flights this week, according to India's aviation minister.

The threats, targeting both domestic and international flights, have proven to be false alarms. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu strongly condemned these threats, emphasizing ongoing surveillance and necessary action against such acts, as expressed in a statement on Wednesday.

Reports indicated that the threats, made from an online account, falsely suggested that explosives were onboard IndiGo flights to Muscat and Jeddah, and an Air India flight to New York. This set off alerts on multiple airlines, including Spicejet and Vistara. Enhanced security, including increased deployment of sky marshals, is planned as airlines work with authorities to mitigate further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)