Bomb Threats in Mumbai: Minor Arrested Amidst Aviation Panic

A minor in Mumbai was arrested after issuing bomb threats against Indian airlines, causing false alarms and disrupting numerous flights. The aviation minister condemned the acts, stressing enhanced security measures. Authorities remain vigilant and are collaborating with airlines to address the scare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Mumbai police apprehended a minor suspected of posting bomb threats online against three airline flights this week, according to India's aviation minister.

The threats, targeting both domestic and international flights, have proven to be false alarms. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu strongly condemned these threats, emphasizing ongoing surveillance and necessary action against such acts, as expressed in a statement on Wednesday.

Reports indicated that the threats, made from an online account, falsely suggested that explosives were onboard IndiGo flights to Muscat and Jeddah, and an Air India flight to New York. This set off alerts on multiple airlines, including Spicejet and Vistara. Enhanced security, including increased deployment of sky marshals, is planned as airlines work with authorities to mitigate further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

