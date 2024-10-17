IFAT India 2024: Uniting Global Innovators for Environmental Solutions

Mumbai witnessed the much-anticipated inauguration of the 11th edition of IFAT India, marking a significant stride in addressing environmental challenges through innovative solutions in water, waste, and recycling management. The Bombay Exhibition Centre serves as a stage for 485 global exhibitors and an unprecedented number of guests, emphasizing the event's expanding influence.

The inaugural day saw an overwhelming visitor turnout, reflecting the urgent need for sustainable environmental practices in India. Prominent figures such as Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai, and Sanjay Katkar, Municipal Commissioner of Mira Bhayander, highlighted the importance of this platform for fostering sustainable solutions and investment opportunities.

Attendees included dignitaries from various civic bodies and international consulates, marking the event's global relevance. Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India, stressed IFAT India 2024's role as a catalyst for India's transition to sustainable environmental practices, with discussions on forging strategic partnerships.

