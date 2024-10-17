Tourist Bus Accident in Turkiye: 22 Injured in Afyonkarahisar
A bus carrying Japanese tourists crashed into a ditch in Turkiye's Afyonkarahisar province, injuring 22 passengers. The accident occurred on a highway 250 km southwest of Ankara. One passenger is in life-threatening condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
A bus transporting Japanese tourists plunged into a ditch in Turkiye on Thursday, leaving 22 passengers injured, according to a report by the state-run Anadolu Agency.
The incident unfolded on a highway in Afyonkarahisar province, approximately 250 kilometers southwest of Ankara, as per the agency's report.
While the precise cause remains unclear, the injured individuals—including one in critical condition—have been admitted to hospitals in Afyonkarahisar.
