Left Menu

ECB Cuts Rates: Navigating Eurozone's Economic Waters

The European Central Bank (ECB) has reduced interest rates for the third time this year, taking its deposit rate to 3.25%. This move reflects concerns over slow economic growth and easing consumer prices. However, the ECB remains non-committal regarding future rate cuts despite market expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:52 IST
ECB Cuts Rates: Navigating Eurozone's Economic Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday cut interest rates for the third time this year, lowering its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.25%. This decision comes amid sluggish economic growth, a softening labor market, and easing consumer price pressures.

The move was widely anticipated, following a run-up to the meeting marked by weak growth data and benign inflation figures. The ECB acknowledged that inflation, now below 2%, could reach its target faster than previously expected. Markets anticipate further rate cuts, though the ECB hasn't provided future guidance.

The decision has sparked a debate within the ECB, with some arguing for quick rate cuts to stimulate growth while others caution against it due to potential inflationary risks. ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to offer few clues about future policy shifts during her scheduled news conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024