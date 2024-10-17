Left Menu

Nestle India Introduces No-Refined-Sugar Cerelac Variants

Nestle India's CMD, Suresh Narayanan, announced the launch of Cerelac variants with no refined sugar, addressing past criticisms. With 21 variants, including 14 sugar-free, the first batch will debut by November 2024. The move comes in response to allegations of added sugar in Indian markets versus sugar-free variants elsewhere.

Updated: 17-10-2024 20:59 IST
FMCG leader Nestle India revealed plans on Thursday to introduce new variants of its popular infant food, Cerelac, that contain no refined sugar. This announcement comes amid scrutiny over the company's previous use of sugar in the product.

Commanding intense public attention, Nestle India's CMD, Suresh Narayanan, affirmed the completion of a multi-year initiative aimed at refining Cerelac. Of the brand's 21 variants set to hit the shelves, 14 will feature zero refined sugar, addressing consumer demands for healthier options.

The decision follows a controversy sparked by Public Eye and IBFAN, highlighting discrepancies in Cerelac's sugar content across markets. Nestle India firmly rebuked claims of selling different formulas in developing countries compared to their developed counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

