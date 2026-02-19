Shashi Tharoor Lauds AI Impact Summit Amidst Criticism and Controversy
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the AI Impact Summit's success despite some glitches and criticism. He highlighted the significance of global leaders attending with a unified message of advancing artificial intelligence. Tharoor also addressed issues on defence discussions and criticized the film Kerala Story for potentially inciting hate.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commended the AI Impact Summit, expressing satisfaction over the event's progress despite facing minor glitches. He emphasized the importance of the presence of global leaders like presidents and prime ministers who conveyed a strong message about fostering a cohesive approach towards AI development.
Amid criticisms from political counterparts like Rahul Gandhi, who labeled the summit as a 'disorganized PR spectacle,' Tharoor defended the event by pointing out the inherent challenges of managing large-scale gatherings. Other Congress leaders criticized the event for alleged mismanagement.
Addressing inquiries beyond the summit, Tharoor spoke about the French Rafale deal, underscoring India's steps towards self-reliance in defense manufacturing. He also criticized the portrayal of exaggerated narratives in films like 'Kerala Story,' urging for responsible storytelling.
