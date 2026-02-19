Shashi Tharoor Lauds AI Impact Summit Amidst Criticism and Controversy

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commended the AI Impact Summit, expressing satisfaction over the event's progress despite facing minor glitches. He emphasized the importance of the presence of global leaders like presidents and prime ministers who conveyed a strong message about fostering a cohesive approach towards AI development.

Amid criticisms from political counterparts like Rahul Gandhi, who labeled the summit as a 'disorganized PR spectacle,' Tharoor defended the event by pointing out the inherent challenges of managing large-scale gatherings. Other Congress leaders criticized the event for alleged mismanagement.

Addressing inquiries beyond the summit, Tharoor spoke about the French Rafale deal, underscoring India's steps towards self-reliance in defense manufacturing. He also criticized the portrayal of exaggerated narratives in films like 'Kerala Story,' urging for responsible storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)