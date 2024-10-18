Har Ghar Jal: Empowering Women, Boosting Agriculture

The government's ambitious 'Har Ghar Jal' program has revolutionized rural India by reducing the daily chore of water fetching for nearly 9 crore women, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). This initiative has led to a transformative shift in women's roles, moving them towards active workforce participation, particularly in agriculture.

The SBI report highlights the profound impact of having tap water at home, a convenience that has drastically decreased the women's long hours spent collecting water. As a result, there is a significant rise in their engagement in agricultural and allied activities, marking a noticeable change in traditional gender roles.

Data from the report indicate a notable 8.3 percentage point decline in households needing to fetch water, correlating with a 7.4 percentage point rise in female participation in agricultural sectors. States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra have seen the most substantial advancements, freeing millions from water scarcity's grip. This enhancement in women's roles is fostering gender equality and boosting rural economies.

