Left Menu

Boohoo's CEO Steps Down Amid Strategic Overhaul and Sales Decline

Boohoo's CEO, John Lyttle, will step down as the company reviews strategic options following a 7% sales drop. Struggling with supply chain issues, rising product returns, and strong competition, Boohoo's shares fell 22% this year. The company secured a new £222 million debt facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:20 IST
Boohoo's CEO Steps Down Amid Strategic Overhaul and Sales Decline
Tech shares Image Credit:

Boohoo, the British online fashion retailer, announced that its CEO, John Lyttle, plans to step down as the company undergoes a strategic review to combat declining sales.

The retailer, with brands such as PrettyLittleThing and Debenhams, revealed that Lyttle's departure comes as Boohoo grapples with various challenges, including intensified competition and subdued consumer demand.

The company's shares have tumbled 22% this year amid a 7% decline in first-half sales and supply chain difficulties. Boohoo also secured a £222 million debt facility to stabilize its finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024