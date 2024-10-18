Western Carriers Secures Major Contract with Tata Steel

Leading logistics firm Western Carriers (India) Ltd announced on Friday the acquisition of a Rs 41-crore contract from Tata Steel Sponge Iron Joda in Odisha. Last month, Western Carriers hit the capital market with an IPO of Rs 492 crore. They have now been named the sole supply chain partner for Tata Steel's in-plant logistics and container rake transportation for the next three years.

The scope of the contract includes comprehensive handling support and container rake transportation for both loose and bagged direct reduced iron, commonly known as sponge iron. In a statement, WCIL chairman and managing director Rajendra Sethia highlighted the importance of this order for the company, cementing its reputation as a reliable partner in the third-party and fourth-party logistics arena.

Sethia also pointed out that the contract aligns well with the company's strategic plan to leverage rail transport, aiming to provide efficient and sustainable logistics solutions. Western Carriers offers a broad array of end-to-end logistics services, ensuring the smooth movement of goods using multiple modes of transport, including road, rail, and sea/river.

